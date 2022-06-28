ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State University names new interim president

By Braxton Caudill
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky State University has named a new interim president.

The university’s board of regents named Dr. Ronald A. Johnson as the new interim president after a special-called meeting on Monday.

Johnson is the former president of Clark Atlanta University (CAU) where he served from July 2015 to December 2018.

First-generation student named valedictorian at Kentucky State University

A release by Kentucky State University had this to say about Dr. Johnson’s professional achievements at CAU:

“Johnson is the former president of Clark Atlanta University (CAU), where he led the development and implementation of transformational academic, financial, competitive positioning, organizational, and operating strategies that resulted in significant improvements in enrollment, first-time undergraduate student retention, six-year graduation rates, and key financial performance indicators. He is an innovator in curriculum development and led curricular and pedagogical reform at CAU including the introduction of micro credentials, technology-enhanced learning, and market-driven academic programs, and program innovation. He led the successful development of a new strategic plan for CAU and the reaffirmation of its Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation.”

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Kentucky State University Board of Regents Chair Dr. Gerald Patton said Johnson’s impressive prior work with HBCUs is what made him a suitable candidate.

“Dr. Johnson has a distinguished record in higher education administration, especially at HBCUs. We, the Board of Regents are elated at his appointment and look forward to working with him as he provides institutional leadership at Kentucky State University at this critical time,” said Dr. Patton.

To learn more about Dr. Johnson visit kysu.edu/interim-candidates/Dr-Ronald-A-Johnson .

