ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Young: $1.1M for dog park? What about helping Apache Junction's homeless?

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI5EE_0gOmSqEd00

Dear city government:

I am so glad to see that we don’t have a problem with homeless and hungry humans in Apache Junction. I know if we did, our tax dollars would go toward helping them. Since we don’t have any of those problems here, we just spent over $1.1 million to build a dog park so a small percentage of the city’s dogs have a nice soft piece of grass to do their “business” in.

A recent article in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent said our food bank was asking for $50,000. Genesis Project was asking for $22,800 and The Salvation Army was looking for $39,000. A mere pittance compared to a million dollars for a place for dogs to play.

A am a senior citizen on a fixed income and I have donated to the three charities listed above. I guess I should have been saving my money so I could buy a piece of sod for the doggies to relieve themselves.

I guess the message here is, if you’re a dog owner and too irresponsible to provide an environment to let your dog play in, no problem, the city will bail you out.

You are terrible stewards of our tax dollars and I am ashamed that you are more worried about providing a playpen for dogs than helping our homeless and hungry.

And I’m just wondering how many times our police and fire departments will have to waste their time responding to calls because someone’s dog has bitten another dog, or worst yet, an innocent human.

Editor’s note: Doug Young sent the above letter to Apache Junction City Hall.

Comments / 11

George Schroeder
1d ago

bigger problem is we are being runby the mormon church. managers Bryant Powell(Decon) and MattBusby(Pesident Bishop) are beingpaid by the L.D.S. Church to doexactly what the church wantsas well as a city wage

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix Children’s holding emergency drills at field hospital for preparedness

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Children’s is hosting emergency preparedness drills today at a field campus just south of the main campus hospital. What happens if a hospital becomes the scene of an emergency? What happens to all of the people inside, staff, surgeons, and others? Volunteers were “evacuated” and taken to a demo field hospital to practice emergency situational awareness.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Dog tags belonging to Mesa man found buried at house in France

MESA, Ariz. — More than 5,000 miles and about 60 years apart, Terry Wisehart is looking back at a thin piece of history in her life. "That was the absolute love of his life is to be a pilot," Wisehart said. She's talking about her father, Carwin Pomeroy. Pomeroy...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Society
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
Apache Junction, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
12 News

Valley family with special needs is given gift of a lifetime for their daughter

GILBERT, Ariz. — Every June, communities across the globe come together to raise awareness for a rare developmental disorder, by displaying the color lime green. CDKL5 is a pediatric epileptic and developmental disorder. Dr. Scott Demarest, a neurology pediatric specialist from Children’s Hospital Colorado, said it affects about one in every 40,000 to one in 60,000 live births. It’s caused by changes in the CDKL5 gene and many patients are diagnosed within the first year of life.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Black beetles spotted all over the Phoenix area

Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff. Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST. |. Thousands were...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Junction City#Senior Citizen#City Hall#Genesis Project#The Salvation Army
AZFamily

Mesa woman warning others after husband dies from West Nile virus

Last year, Airbnb said its “anti-party” system and restrictions blocked 11,000 bookings in Arizona. Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix to honor the deputy. MCAO fires top prosecutor who submitted street gang charges against protesters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC 15 News

Get a FREE pineapple MOD pizza on Monday

June 27 and National Pineapple Day and to celebrate, you can get a free pizza!. On Monday, add pineapple to any Mod-size pizza in-restaurant and get it for FREE at the following locations:. Arrowhead: 7480 W Bell Rd, Glendale. Palm Valley: 1380 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear. Sonoran Creek Marketplace: 20320...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Greyson F

Best Pizza in USA Announced, Including Several Local Pizzerias

Stop by one of the best pizza restaurants in the United States.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. Pizza isn’t difficult to find. But good pizza? That’s a different story. There are plenty of inferior pizza shops out there that, for one reason or another, remain open. Perhaps the old saying of ‘bad pizza is better than no pizza’ has some truth to it. In short, there’s a pizza restaurant out there for everyone and, thankfully, in metro Phoenix, there are some of the very best pizza restaurants in the United States.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Officials: 1 person displaced following house fire in north Phoenix; investigation underway

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials said a person and two cats are left without a home, following a house fire eon June 28. The fire happened at a residential neighborhood in the area of 19th Avenue and Dunlap. According to fire officials, crews were called out just before 4:00 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a fire burning in a medium-sized, single-story residence.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy