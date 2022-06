In South Dakota, US Highway 18 takes the unfortunate title. There have been 48 crashes on US Highway 18 that have claimed 55 lives. This historic highway crosses South Dakota and takes the traveler on a scenic route from Canton, winding its way to Pickstown, and the Fort Randall Dam, through Rosebud, skirting the southern Badlands, and into the Black Hills. Keep heading west and you'll eventually roll through Hot Springs and on into Wyoming.

