Iron County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iron by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Marquette, Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Marquette; Schoolcraft The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Delta County in south central Upper Michigan Southeastern Marquette County in north central Upper Michigan Northwestern Schoolcraft County in east central Upper Michigan Alger County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 415 AM EDT. * At 335 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Deerton to 8 miles northeast of Watson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Munising, Grand Island, Miners Castle, Chapel Lake, Au Train, Chatham, Deerton, Shingleton, Trenary, Rock, Steuben and U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 03:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Marquette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Delta, southeastern Marquette and Alger Counties through 400 AM EDT At 326 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Deerton to 8 miles south of Gwinn. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Munising, Grand Island, Miners Castle, Chapel Lake, Rapid River, Au Train, Chatham, Deerton, Trenary, Rock, U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River, Skandia, Christmas, Forest Lake, Little Lake, Kiva, Diffin, Maplewood, Lathrop and Traunik. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Marinette; Menominee; Oconto; Oneida; Portage; Shawano; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FLORENCE FOREST LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON MARINETTE MENOMINEE OCONTO ONEIDA PORTAGE SHAWANO VILAS WAUPACA WAUSHARA WOOD
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI

