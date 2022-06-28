Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Marquette; Schoolcraft The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Delta County in south central Upper Michigan Southeastern Marquette County in north central Upper Michigan Northwestern Schoolcraft County in east central Upper Michigan Alger County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 415 AM EDT. * At 335 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Deerton to 8 miles northeast of Watson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Munising, Grand Island, Miners Castle, Chapel Lake, Au Train, Chatham, Deerton, Shingleton, Trenary, Rock, Steuben and U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO