Fireworks shows, burn bans, events: here's what to know about July 4 in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO — From firework shows to burn bans to events, here's what to know about the Fourth of July in San Angelo and surrounding area:

On June 24, Tom Green County Judge Stephen Floyd filed a Declaration of Disaster and Order for the county due to "dangerous drought conditions."

The Declaration prohibited the use, sale and discharge of all fireworks in Tom Green County for 60 hours, which expired at 1:47 a.m. Monday, June 27.

The declaration did not prohibit any sanctioned firework displays by the City of San Angelo Fire Marshall within the city limits.

"Using fireworks within 5,000 feet of and inside the San Angelo city limits is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a maximum fine of $2,000," according to the San Angelo Police department .

The police department said if you ignite fireworks outside the restricted zone, to follow these safety tips:

• Always read and follow label directions.

• Have an adult present.

• Buy from reliable sellers.

• Use outdoors only.

• Always have water – a garden hose and a bucket – on hand.

• Never experiment or make your own fireworks.

• Light only one firework at a time.

• Never re-light a “dud” firework. Wait 15-20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water.

• Never give fireworks to children.

• If you must store fireworks, do so in a cool, dry place.

• Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water, then disposing of them in your trashcan. Leaving used, discarded fireworks on the ground is littering.

• Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

• The shooter should always wear eye protection and never have any part of the body over the firework.

• Stay away from illegal explosives.

• The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a display by a licensed pyrotechnic operator. The City of San Angelo co-sponsors a free display on the evening of July 3 at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial River Stage.

Events and fireworks displays

The Santa Rita Star Spangled Celebration will be held Saturday, July 2 in Big Lake at the North Park. The event is free with live music from Wade Bowen, Randall King and more starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be food and arts and craft vendors. A fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. Gates open at noon to the park.

“A Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks" is on Sunday, July 3 at the Bill Aylor, Jr. Memorial River Stage at 16 E. Avenue A. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks around sunset at 8:50 p.m.

The Crockett County Freedom Fest is on Sunday, July 3 in Ozona with live music from Sid Anderson, Triston Marez and Braxton Keith beginning at 8 p.m. There will be a car show, team roping events, a cornhole tournament, vendors and more.

Fireworks will be launched from the Dam across from Goodfellow Rec Camp on Monday, July 4 . The show by the Lake Nasworthy Homeowners Association can be watched along the lake and will begin after sunset around 9 p.m. Viewers can listen to 94.7 FM for synced music for the fireworks.

Did we miss an event? Send the details to rosanna.fraire@gosanangelo.com.

