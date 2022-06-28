ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Redwood Library & Athenaeum opens new exhibition 'Treasures of the Redwood: Celebrating 275 Years'

By Community Submission
whatsupnewp.com
 1 day ago

A highlight of its 275th anniversary, the Redwood Library & Athenaeum has opened a major exhibition: Treasures of the Redwood: Celebrating 275 Years. The show brings together the full range of material absorbed in the Redwood collections over the course of the 275 years the Library has served as Newport's intellectual...

whatsupnewp.com

whatsupnewp.com

Newport in Bloom's Annual Garden and Container Competition is on

For the 40th year, Newport in Bloom will recognize and honor those who plant and nurture flower gardens and flower containers throughout the city. The competition is open to anyone and everyone. Newport is divided into three residential zones and includes awards to newcomers, small and large businesses, B&Bs, senior and family housing, and the community. After the competition closes, all entries will be photographed. After that, our judges will visit the finalists in person.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Summer events are starting at Rough Point Museum

The Newport Restoration Foundation invites you to Rough Point Museum to kick off the summer with two special events!. Bring your friends for a festive fête in the Formal Garden. See what's in bloom, enjoy the ocean breeze, and sip on artisanal cocktails made by Little Bitte. Tickets are $75 and include four cocktails or non-alcoholic mocktails. Individual charcuterie 'cones' will be available for each guest. Purchase your tickets at newportrestoration.org/event/garden-fete.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What's Up Today: June 29

Good Morning, today is Wednesday, June 29. 🌊 On this day in 1901, Academy award-nominated actor and singer Nelson Eddy was born in Providence. Eddy earned three gold records, has three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and sang at the third inauguration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Read More.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Stephanie Smyth announces run for Newport City Council At-Large

Newport resident Stephanie Smyth this week filed her declaration of candidacy for an At-Large seat on Newport City Council. Smyth provided What'sUpNewp with the following statement regarding her candidacy;. "I'd like to officially announce my candidacy for one of the four At-Large seats on the Newport City Council in...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Kendra Wilson Muenter announces run for Newport School Committee

Newport resident Kendra Wilson Muenter today announced her run for Newport School Committee. Muenter provided What'sUpNewp with the following announcement;. "My name is Kendra Wilson Muenter. I am a Newport resident, community volunteer, and parent, and I am running for the Newport School Committee. Public schools are the heart...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Changes coming to Newport's Bulky Waste Program

Newport residents looking to dispose of bulky waste will no longer need to obtain collection stickers from City Hall, the City of Newport announced today. As part of the City's new trash contract, beginning July 1st, all requests and payments for bulky waste and white goods collection items can be made directly through the City's hauling company, Waste Management.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Singer-Songwriter Mark Erelli playing Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday, July 8

Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music) and the Norman Bird Sanctuary will present award-winning singer-songwriter Mark Erelli, with special guest Rachel Sumner at the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown on Friday, July 8th at 7 PM. General Admission tickets are $35 and are available through Eventbrite and via Newport Live or Norman Bird Sanctuary websites.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Marielle Plunkett Reilly

Marielle Plunkett Reilly, 69, of Portsmouth and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed. away suddenly on June 25, 2022, at Newport Hospital surrounded by her family. She. was the beloved wife of William J. Reilly. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Marielle was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion. (Meagher) Plunkett....
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Jamie Bova won't seek reelection to Newport City Council

Jamie Bova announced today that she will not seek reelection to Newport City Council. The former Mayor provided What'sUpNewp with the following statement this evening;. "In 2016, I launched my campaign for City Council as a 26-year-old engineer with the slogan "A new perspective for Newport." Since then, Newport residents have come to expect that new perspective and desire for change in their candidates. During my time in office, I have worked to make our local government more accessible; there have been more public meetings and workshops and increased discussion on the Council floor since I took office. For the last three years, I have sent out a regular newsletter keeping our residents informed on City business, meeting my constituents where they are. Today, I am announcing that I have decided not to seek re-election to City Council next term. I am going to finish my term to place Newport on a positive trajectory, and I plan to take some time out of public office to focus on my family and explore opportunities for the future.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Christopher J Burns

Christopher J. Burns, of Tiverton, RI passed peacefully on June 27, 2022. Born in Newport, RI on August 4, 1954. He was a son of Helen (Callahan) and Francis Burns whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Peggy (Wilson) Burns and daughter...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Ringleader of check fraud scheme gets 5 years in prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The ringleader of a plot that defrauded multiple Rhode Island banks out of tens of thousands of dollars through a counterfeit check scheme has been sentenced to five years in prison, federal prosecutors said Monday. Terrance Richardson, 30, of Providence, was also sentenced Friday to...
PROVIDENCE, RI

