Redwood Library & Athenaeum opens new exhibition ‘Treasures of the Redwood: Celebrating 275 Years’

Jamie Bova announced today that she will not seek reelection to Newport City Council. The former Mayor provided What’sUpNewp with the following statement this evening;. “In 2016, I launched my campaign for City Council as a 26-year-old engineer with the slogan “A new perspective for Newport.” Since then, Newport residents have come to expect that new perspective and desire for change in their candidates. During my time in office, I have worked to make our local government more accessible; there have been more public meetings and workshops and increased discussion on the Council floor since I took office. For the last three years, I have sent out a regular newsletter keeping our residents informed on City business, meeting my constituents where they are. Today, I am announcing that I have decided not to seek re-election to City Council next term. I am going to finish my term to place Newport on a positive trajectory, and I plan to take some time out of public office to focus on my family and explore opportunities for the future.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 17 HOURS AGO