The ongoing war of words between the Adams 14 School District and the Colorado State Board of Education is heading for a court hearing. The district filed a complaint for judicial review with Denver District Court June 28 in protest of the state board's decision to remove Adams 14's accreditation and subsequent order for reorganization. The Classroom Teachers Association, which represents Adams 14 employees, also joined in the lawsuit.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO