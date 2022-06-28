ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mishael Morgan Opens up About Her Historic Emmy Win

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When Mishael Morgan won the Daytime Emmy Award for playing Amanda Sinclair on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, she made history as the very first black woman to win in the Lead Actress category. “It means everything,” Morgan said of her historical win during an appearance on THE TALK....

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

Chat Live With Y&R Emmy Nominee Mishael Morgan!

Get up-close and personal with THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Mishael Morgan (Amanda) when she joins host Alan Locher for a live chat in The Locher Room on Thursday, June 16, at 3 p.m. ET!. Morgan is currently nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, her first in the Lead...
TV SHOWS
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Quinn Crashes The Wedding!

Quinn crashes Carter and Paris’ wedding in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers and what she says and does could change everything forever!. Although he’s admitted that he’s still in love with Quinn, Carter hastily proposed to Paris, determined to marry her and try to move on with his life. Rushing down the aisle, the couple arranges for a ceremony to be held at Il Giardino and invites everyone who’s willing to support the impromptu union.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Rebecca Herbst Clarifies Her Status at GENERAL HOSPITAL

As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Elizabeth is away at Shadybrook and focusing on her mental health, viewers have seen much less of the beloved nurse’s portrayer, Rebecca Herbst, lately. And understandably, the actress’ fans have been worried that the cutback in her airtime means that something is going on behind the scenes with Herbst.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mishael Morgan
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Eric Forrester on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

As one of the soap’s original characters, Eric Forrester on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL has had a lot of drama in his life. So let us run down some of the highlights (and lowlights!) for you! First appearing in B&B‘s very first episode in 1987, Eric has always been played by actor John McCook. He even brought the character over to sister soap THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS for appearances multiple times over the years.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Who Killed Abigail?

A shocking death rocks Salem to its core in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers! And as her loved ones mourn her passing, the big question is: Who killed Abigail?. “Don’t you die on me, Abby!” Chad shouted when he found his beloved wife lying stabbed in their bed, blood everywhere. “Abby, don’t you die on me, okay?!” As her life ebbs away, Abigail manages to get a few words out. “Take care of the kids,” she begs.
SALEM, NY
Soaps In Depth

Marci Miller Explains Why She Left DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Fans were stunned when Abigail was killed and wondered why Marci Miller left DAYS OF OUR LIVES. Well, the soap’s headwriter has explained why they chose to kill off the legacy character, and now Miller shares her side of the story. “I like to do other things,” she admitted...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Morgan Fairchild Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

A very familiar face is going to be appearing in Port Charles the week of June 30. In their new issue, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Morgan Fairchild is going to be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL as Haven de Havilland, the hostess of HOME & HEART who welcomes Sasha to her program to talk about Deception’s products.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmys#The Young The Restless#Y R
Soaps In Depth

Patrick Gibbons Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL

They grow up so fast! Viewers might not even recognize Patrick Gibbons when he reprises his role of Wyatt on GENERAL HOSPITAL. The young actor, who played little Sam Manning on ONE LIFE TO LIVE from 2010-12 and again on the short-lived online revival in 2013, is now a full-fledged teenager! Soap Opera Digest is reporting in their newest issue that Gibbons is slated to make another appearance during the week of June 13.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Billy Flynn Opens up About Marci Miller’s Exit From DAYS OF OUR LIVES

When Abigail was murdered on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, viewers weren’t the only ones shocked — Billy Flynn (Chad) was just as startled when he first learned of his TV wife’s fate. “I didn’t think they were going to do [that] to Abigail,” he admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “That being said, I think it’s the only way to do it moving forward. You can’t just keep writing her off. I would rather have them do this than continue to make her go crazy and torture her in all these crazy ways.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Fashions!

One of the best things about the Daytime Emmy Awards — aside from rooting for your favorites and seeing who wins — is checking out all the fabulous fashions on the red carpet! While pandemic restrictions meant no red carpet in 2020 and a limited one in 2021, the stars were shining bright again this year!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Soaps In Depth

Susan Batten’s New Role on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

An old favorite from Llanview is headed to Port Charles! Soap Opera Digest is reporting in their new issue that Susan Batten will be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL the week of June 30 in the role of home-shopping star Flora Gardens. The actress, who played Luna Moody on ONE LIFE...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Josh Kelly Opens up About Joining GENERAL HOSPITAL

Talk about making an entrance! Josh Kelly made quite the impression in his first appearance as Cody on GENERAL HOSPITAL, sky diving into the Metro Court rooftop pool. And the actor is super excited to be back in soaps after his previous run as ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Cutter Wentworth.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Scorching Hot THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Summer Preview!

The drama never stops in daytime, and executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell wants fans to get excited about what’s coming up on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL this summer!. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood may be off on her maternity leave right now, but Steffy will be back from Europe soon and ready to jump back into the drama that’s been going on while she’s been away! “What’s keeping Finn going and on the path to recovery is someday seeing Steffy and reuniting with his family,” Bell teased to Soap Opera Digest. “So it’s very much a love story even while they’re apart and Jacqui is on maternity leave. And Jacqui is eager to work, so we do have a very special, very romantic summer planned for Steffy and Finn.”
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: See Who You Voted To Win!

Everyone knows that the Blue Ribbon panel views the reels and actually decides who wins the trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards, but as always, we wanted to give the fans the chance to have their say as to who should take home the gold this year!. Thousands and thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy