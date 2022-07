Two “General Hospital” actors have won supporting honors at the Daytime Emmy Awards.Kelly Thiebaud plays Dr. Britt Westbourne and Jeff Kober portrays Cyrus Renault on the ABC drama. A gleeful Thiebaud won on her first nomination Friday night.“I cannot believe this. I am so shocked,” she said. “My brother, when I first started acting, he followed my work and he’s like, ’You’re not that good.' So thank you for giving me something to rub in his face.”Kober is known for his extensive film and primetime work on such shows as “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Walking Dead.” “Wow, thank...

