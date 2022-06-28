Beach Hazards Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Leelanau, Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Charlevoix, Beaver Island and surrounding islands and Western Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO