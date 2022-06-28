ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Report: Celtics assistant Will Hardy to become next head coach of the Utah Jazz

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3Nmf_0gOmRGw200
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

According to a recent report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Boston Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy will become the next head coach of the Utah Jazz. Hardy cut his teeth in San Antonio, working for years as a video coordinator and later an assistant coach before joining Ime Udoka’s staff last season. Hardy will sign a five-year deal with Utah.

Danny Ainge, the former president of basketball operations for the Celtics, now serves as CEO for the Jazz and had been looking to replace long-time head coach Quin Snyder. Ainge reportedly scoured the NBA landscape before settling on Hardy. At just 34 years old, Hardy will be one of the youngest head coaches around.

Hardy will bring his many years of service down in San Antonio to Utah, perhaps spreading the no-nonsense Spurs mentality to the Jazz. As a top assistant with the Celtics, Hardy helped Boston build a championship contender in short order.

What happens next for the Jazz is unclear. Rumors surrounding defensive anchor Rudy Gobert and superstar Donovan Mitchell continue to swirl, and the club is looking to bounce back from yet another disappointing postseason. For now, though, Utah has one less question to answer. Congrats to Mr. Hardy.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Utah State
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Ayesha Curry After They Noticed Her Smoking A Cigar During Warriors' Celebrations: "Ayesha Curry Lighting Up That Celtics Pack In The Back."

The Golden State Warriors clinched the NBA title in 6 games against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, making it the 4th time they have achieved the ultimate goal with their current core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. After being doubted by several media members and fans, the Warriors' return to the top was celebrated in style by the players themselves and also their families.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#Spurs
Yardbarker

Hawks' Trae Young reacts to news of Dejounte Murray trade

The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a major trade Wednesday that appears to have star guard Trae Young very excited. Reports emerged Wednesday that the Hawks are poised to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for a set of future draft picks. Young was quick to react to the reports, and he sent a tweet indicating how excited he was about his new backcourt mate.
ATLANTA, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Trae Young Wants Kevin Durant And Dejounte Murray To Team Up With Him On The Atlanta Hawks

After days of dizzying trade rumors, it looks like the Nets will move forward with their two stars for at least one more season. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, sharpshooting point guard Trae Young is dreaming of leading a big three of his own. On Twitter, Young's recent activity indicates that he loves the idea of playing with Kevin Durant and Dejounte Murray, who would make the Hawks instant title contenders.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Report: KD-Warriors reunion likely 'non-starter' in trade

Could Kevin Durant actually return to the Warriors?. It appears quite unlikely. While Durant considers his future with the Brooklyn Nets amid reports that teammate Kyrie Irving could find a new home this summer, media members and fans alike wondered whether KD could return to the Bay. Durant has four...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Heat Blockbuster Trade Rumors

Buckle up, NBA fanatics. The latest trade rumor is about as wild as it gets. There's a rumor floating around this Monday that the Miami Heat have "significant interest" in acquiring Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. This isn't Pat Riley's first rodeo. Almost 10 years...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Veterans Who Can Sign For The Los Angeles Lakers This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers can be considered an unmitigated disaster last season because they failed to reach the heights expected of them despite having a trio of superstar players. The stars did not fit together, and there was absolutely no defense played by most members of the roster. As expected, head coach Frank Vogel was made the scapegoat and was fired during the offseason. Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 season, the Lakers seem to be going forward with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis at the core. The difference is that there is a new head coach in Darvin Ham who will lead the charge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Says Stephen Curry Showed The Ultimate Sign Of Respect By Inviting Kevin Durant To The Golden State Warriors: "Steph Opened The Door To His Home For Kevin, And Kevin Came In."

Over the last few weeks, Draymond Green has been extremely vocal about all sorts of things. Be it about shutting up his critics or addressing his time with former teammates. Green has been tackling all sorts of points during his free time. Since Green is the face of the new media, fans also love hearing Green's opinions about various things.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Been Discussing Notable Trade

The New York Knicks remain focused on shedding salary for free agency. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Knicks have had "exploratory discussions" about sending center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers. Although Noel hasn't lived up to expectations as the No. 6 pick in 2013, he emerged as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy