Alamo Trucking Company Says Tractor-Trailer Used In Deadly Smuggling Run Not Theirs

By jsalinas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rio Grande Valley trucking company is claiming no connection to the tractor-trailer found in San Antonio with 50 migrants dead inside. The semi-trailer that...

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned.
Ramirez: Best part of all? Starship is being built in Brownsville, Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The best part about SpaceX launching Starship from Boca Chica is that the people of Brownsville and Cameron County built most of the rocket. This is the view of Helen Ramirez, executive director of the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) and interim city manager for the City of Brownsville.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Funeral Home To Assist With Bodies Found In Tractor-Trailer

A San Antonio funerary business is stepping up to help make sure the families of the people found dead and injured in a hot trailer will be able to bury their loved ones. The management of Mission Park Funeral Homes and Cemeteries says they will use their resources to help the Bexar County medical examiner. The business is working with county and local officials to help with paperwork and caskets for the 51 victims.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Slow Effort To ID San Antonio Migrant Dead, Toll Rises To 53

(AP) — A Texas official says two more migrants from the San Antonio trailer tragedy have died, raising the death count to 53. A Mexican government official says most of the migrants found dead after being abandoned in a truck in the sweltering Texas heat were from Mexico. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Chase Leads To Deadly Crash In Rural Hidalgo County

Two men were killed and two other people critically hurt when the SUV they were in crashed in rural western Hidalgo County Wednesday morning. It was a little before 8 when La Joya police tried to pull over a Ford Expedition on 7 Mile Line near Citrus City. The SUV sped off north on Abram Road, law enforcement gave chase for about a mile until the vehicle swerved out of control and rolled.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Stretch of I-10 shut down after deadly midday crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police closed down a stretch of Interstate 10 East on Wednesday afternoon as they investigate a deadly crash involving a car and a pickup truck. A spokesperson with SAPD said two people in a truck pulled over to the center median after experiencing an issue with their vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pursuit ends, fire erupts on family ranch near Devine

When deputies spotted a stolen vehicle coming down I-35 this Monday, June 28, things quickly took a turn for the worse. The driver fled, exiting the interstate and went straight through fences and into a family ranch just south of Devine. The two suspects are still at-large. After going through...
DEVINE, TX
Survivor of drunk driving accident speaks out in TxDOT PSA

As a 4-year-old, Analicia Zarate survived a drunk driving accident that killed her mother. “All I remember is getting buckled into a car seat and waking up in a hospital a week later,” the Edinburg native recalled. “There was a stop sign, and he didn't stop. A drunk driver took my mother from me."
EDINBURG, TX
San Antonio Migrant Deaths Lead To Slow Effort To ID Victims

(AP) — Bodies without identification documents, remote villages without phone service, the need to share fingerprint data across borders and even stolen IDs are complicating efforts to identify the 51 migrants who died after being abandoned in a stifling trailer in San Antonio. The efforts come as families from Mexico to Honduras worry their loved ones could be among them. Few identities of the dead migrants had been made public more than a day after the trailer was found Monday, illustrating the challenges authorities face in tracing people who cross borders clandestinely. Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, who represents the district where the truck was abandoned, said that by Tuesday afternoon, medical examiners had potentially identified 34 of the victims.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Highway 16 on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after he was hit by a big rig on Highway 16 on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened as the motorcyclist, 41, tried to beat the light that had turned red on the northbound lanes of Highway 16 at Southwest Loop 410, not far from Palo Alto College, police said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
One dead in drive-by outside convenience store in East San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a convenience store on the East side. According to KSAT-12 , officers responded to the Circle K convenience store near the South W.W. White Road and East Houston Street intersection at around 4:15 A.M. Tuesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

