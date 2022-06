Four Peaks Brewing Company Hosts "Four Peaks For Teachers" Award: Last Call for Nominations. PHOENIX, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to supporting teachers, Phoenix-based Four Peaks Brewing Co. doesn't care about state lines or boundaries. It's a key reason why, after 12 years, the Tempe, Arizona brewery's "Four Peaks For Teachers" campaign has grown to support teachers in five states. And now, during a national teacher shortage, Four Peaks is more committed than ever to providing K-12 educators with the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.

