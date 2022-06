$10 million in grants to be awarded to organizations in Canada and the U.S. to support people disproportionately affected by climate change. TORONTO and CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - TD announced today that applications are now open for the 2022 TD Ready Challenge. This year, TD is seeking to support eligible non-profit and charitable organizations that are focused on solutions to assist people and communities who may be impacted by climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy. For 2022, there is a maximum total of 10 grants available of either CDN $1 million or USD $1 million each depending on the country of residence of the applicant.

