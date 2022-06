LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas County investigators are continuing to dig for answers in a mother's disappearance after they received a tip in a nearly 40-year-old cold case. It's been 39 years since Retha Hiers went missing and now the Largo mother's case may have another lead. This week, detectives began digging up land on a vacant lot in Largo, looking for possible remains. Thursday, they will resume the excavation at 1201 Gooden Crossing,

LARGO, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO