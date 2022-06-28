ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Austin McNamara recognized by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

By Andrea Payne
 1 day ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine announced its 2022 Preseason All-Texas College teams.

“Congrats to [Texas Tech Football’s Austin McNamara] for being named to the 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas College Best Special Teams,” DCTF tweeted.

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire are also featured in the summer 2022 release of the magazine.

Of the listed honorees, 52 student athletes were included in the All-Texas teams. Eight were also recognized as standouts through their positions, according to DCTF.

