The end of the Jeremy Pruitt era in Knoxville was messy to say the least. followed an 8-5 season with a Gator Bowl win in 2019 during his second season with a 3-7 year in 2020. After that season, the program fired him following an in-house investigation into recruiting violations. Even with all that coming from his time in Knoxville, he says he didn’t leave that experience empty handed.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO