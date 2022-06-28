ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

COVID-19 testing sites at Aurora school districts set to close

By CARINA JULIG, Sentinel Staff Writer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | COVIDCheck Colorado will be closing its COVID-19 testing locations at the end of the month, including sites at Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District. COVIDCheck Colorado, a program of the...

School district agrees to sale of Toepfer, Sweetwater parks to county

After more than a year of negotiations, the Douglas County commissioners and school district came to an official agreement on June 28 to sale two parks to the county. According to the approved agreement, the county will pay the school district around $1.1 million. The total includes $675,000 for the school district’s interest in Toepfer Park and another $461,000 in compensation for Sweetwater Park.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools staff fight for living wage

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Teachers don’t get paid enough. Much of the school staff parents haven’t met get paid even less, but they’re just as important. Denver Public Schools paraprofessionals, maintenance staff, nutrition workers, and others who keep schools functioning want a $5 raise. (credit: CBS) Many say they’re barely making enough to get by. These workers met at DPS headquarters Tuesday to rally, asking the district to meet their union demands and pay them at least $20 per hour. “Fifteen dollars and 87 cents per hour is not enough to live with dignity in Denver,” said a spokesperson for Coloradans...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
Arapahoe County Foundational Board of Health to select director for new health department

AURORA | After nominating a sole finalist earlier this month, Arapahoe County’s new Foundational Board of Health will make a final decision about who will lead the county’s health department at its second meeting Wednesday afternoon. After being established as part of Arapahoe County’s ongoing plans to stand...
Arapahoe County, Northern Arapaho Tribe sign agreement

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Wyoming's Northern Arapaho Tribe and Colorado's Arapahoe County have signed an agreement that formalizes their relationship. Representatives from the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) in a ceremony Tuesday. The signing ceremony was followed by...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Denver needs to prepare for out-of-state abortion seekers

(Denver, Colo.) A resident warned the Denver City Council Monday that the area soon will be inundated with people seeking abortions. And the city needs to prepare. Jennifer Dillon noted many states that border Colorado, including Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming, will outlaw abortions now that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
DENVER, CO
#School Districts#Aurora Public Schools#Coloradoans
Aurora council votes to strike down 65-year-old ban on ice cream trucks

AURORA | For more than 60 years, the warm streets of Aurora have been uninviting to the ice cream trucks of the greater Denver area, turned away by laws that prohibit them from operating in the city. That will likely change this summer, as the Aurora City Council voted unanimously...
AURORA, CO
Aurora announces recipients of $60K in neighborhood grants

AURORA | More than a dozen community groups will have the City of Aurora’s help beautifying their neighborhoods this summer thanks to the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program. Grantees are receiving a total of $60,000, which must be spent by October. Applicants were asked in January to submit proposals for...
AURORA, CO
Want to see July 4 fireworks in DougCo? Here's where to go

Citizens shoot fireworks in Pueblo, July 2021.Photo by Heather Willard. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Ongoing drought conditions will put a damper on Douglas County’s fireworks celebrations. Stage 1 Restrictions throughout the county, spurred officials in municipalities like Englewood and Castle Rock to cancel fireworks displays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Denver’s pay-as-you-throw recycling plan gets approved, aims to cut down on waste

(CBS4) — The pay-as-you-throw plan for recycling was approved in the City and County of Denver. City council voted to add new fees aimed to cut down on waste. (credit: CBS) It will cost Denver residents a bit based on how much waste created. All this is in hopes of helping to increase recycling in Denver. RELATED: Denver City Council Discusses Pay-As-You-Throw Fee To Reduce Waste, Increase Recycling Pay-as-you-throw serves as an incentive to Denver residents to reduce waste through a volume-based pricing for trash. The city is also going to expand its residential waste services to provide weekly recycling and compost collection for...
DENVER, CO
Denver's New Marijuana Business Incubator Program Has Big Plans

Denver is creating a new social equity incubation program for marijuana entrepreneurs, and the program's director has big plans. "We get to do everything now at such a higher level, especially with the funding," says Sarah Woodson, who wastes no energy trying to hide her excitement. Woodson is the founder...
DENVER, CO
Aurora eliminates red tape for ice cream trucks, bar games

(Aurora, Colo.) Thanks to a City Council determined to cut red tape for Aurora businesses, ice cream trucks may be allowed in the city again. The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that repeals a decades-old ban on ice cream trucks. It still must be approved a second time at the next council meeting to become law.

