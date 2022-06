Anyone looking to get their hockey fix in the offseason should head to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Wednesday evenings. They can watch current NHL stars like J.T. Miller and Vince Trocheck, and a future one like Logan Cooley, as part of the G.O.A.T. League. It consists of four teams made up of the best professional players and prospects in the region - with many of them being DICK'S Sporting Goods Penguins Elite alumni - playing two games of 4-on-4 hockey on a weekly basis.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO