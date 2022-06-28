Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son accidentally backs Lamborghini into BMW at luxury car rental dealership

Samuel Garner Affleck is too young for a driver’s license, but that didn’t stop him from hopping behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle and flooring it on Sunday. The 10-year-old son of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had apparently gotten into the yellow Lamborghini Urus after it was left idling in the lot of a Los Angeles car rental dealership. Samuel then backed the car, which is worth roughly $200,000, into a white BMW behind him. The outlet reported that the Lamborghini “made contact” with the front wheel of the other vehicle, and a rep for Affleck, who was on the scene looking exhausted, said Samuel was unharmed. The kid then got out of the luxury SUV to “inspect” the aftermath, TMZ said. An employee at the dealership told the outlet that the two vehicles had been parked very close to each other. Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s fiancée, was also at the dealership that day—and, by the looks of images snapped by paparazzi on the scene, was more amused by the situation than anything else.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO