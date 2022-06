Chief Justice John Roberts agreed that the Mississippi law at issue in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which generally prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of gestation, should be upheld. But he argued that the five justices in the majority went too far on Friday by overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that said women have a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed Roe's "central holding." Roberts' take on the issue not only points to a judicial path not taken; it raises a crucial question for state legislators as they decide how to exercise the new power that Dobbs gives them to regulate abortion: What does "the right to choose" mean?

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO