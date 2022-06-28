Driver beware: New stop sign to be installed in Big Rapids

A 47-year-old Sumner man wanted for home invasion and stealing a vehicle in Isabella County has been arrested in Gratiot County on several additional felony charges. Joseph Ryan Kadlek, who police said went on a two-day crime spree last week, has been charged by Gratiot County Prosecutor Keith Kushion with one additional count of unlawfully driving away a vehicle, as well as armed robbery, felony firearms, felon in possession of a weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, and resisting an obstructing a police officer.
