ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Driver beware: New stop sign to be installed in Big Rapids

By Cathie Crew
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Drivers in the area of the newly extended Rust Avenue in Big Rapids will need to 'be prepared to stop' at the intersection of Rust Avenue and Escott Street in the near...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stop Signs#Traffic Control#Control Order#Escott Street#Drivers
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan man told DNR he shot, abandoned several deer out of season because it ‘relieved frustration’

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County man is facing several charges after he admitted to shooting numerous deer from his vehicle and abandoning them to “relieve frustration.”. Edward Trout, 29, of Cedar Springs, admitted to Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers that he illegally shot and abandoned multiple deer in Nelson and Spencer townships.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: 3 people injured in officer-involved crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three people were injured in an officer-involved crash in Gratiot County on Friday. It happened about 8:30 p.m. on June 24 at the intersection of M-46 and Alger Road in Pine River Township. The investigation revealed a Michigan State Police trooper was traveling westbound on...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
wgvunews.org

$430 million investment will restore an abandoned factory in Muskegon twp.

Muskegon Township officials confirmed Wednesday that Global Life Sciences Solutions USA, which manufacturers medical therapeutics, is close to purchasing the former Bayer Crop Science facility on Whitehall Road and transforming the space into one of its new manufacturing plants. The company, which does not operate in the state of Michigan...
MUSKEGON, MI
Morning Sun

Police: Shepherd culprit was on 2-day, 2-county crime spree

A 47-year-old Sumner man wanted for home invasion and stealing a vehicle in Isabella County has been arrested in Gratiot County on several additional felony charges. Joseph Ryan Kadlek, who police said went on a two-day crime spree last week, has been charged by Gratiot County Prosecutor Keith Kushion with one additional count of unlawfully driving away a vehicle, as well as armed robbery, felony firearms, felon in possession of a weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, and resisting an obstructing a police officer.
SHEPHERD, MI
Club 93.7

Someone Got Pooped All Over At Electric Forest In Michigan

You never know exactly what you're going to see when you go to a music festival, especially one where there's a distinct possibility that there will be some pretty hardcore drug use. You never want anyone to have a bad time or go through a "bad trip," but those things tend to happen when you don't take care of yourself. But what happens if say, someone inadvertently poops all over you? That's not something the normal concert-goers are prepared for.
ROTHBURY, MI
Morning Sun

Man charged with gun crimes from 2019 incident

A man arrested near Mt. Pleasant in 2019 during an investigation into a drive-by shooting that took place in Big Rapids was formally accused of committing three gun-related crimes on Tuesday. Devin Hayes, 28, was charged with one count each of threatening a witness, a 10-year felony; possession of a...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
731
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy