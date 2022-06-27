Hyde County fire affecting region

Area residents may be getting a whiff of smoke lately thanks to a barely controlled fire that continues to burn in Hyde County.

The 1,900-acre burn, dubbed the Ferebee Road Fire by the North Carolina Forest Service, has been burning since 4:30 p.m. on June 19. The fire was believed to be caused by a lightning strike in an uninhabited area south of Lake Phelps.

Smoke has been reported as far north as the Dismal Swamp, as far south as Carteret County and as far east as Kitty Hawk.

On days where the wind switches to a southerly flow, smoke can be blown across the Albemarle Sound, lowering air quality. Likewise for a northerly flow across the Pamlico Sound.

Currently, the blaze is 24% contained as of June 27, with progress being slow against it. Strategic firing operations on Saturday and Sunday were successful, the Forest Service reports, with upwards of 88 million gallons of water being pumped onto the fire from New Lake.

Over 80 personnel members from both the Forest Service and local fire departments have been combatting the fire.

There continue to be no injuries and no structures damaged at this time.

Carolina Ranch, where the fire began, is a 15,000-acre farm with 80 percent of the land consisting of peat shrubland. The site is managed as a carbon farm.

Firefighting crews will continue to conduct ground fire mop up operations with water handling groups moving water from the Gamble Road pump station at New Lake into the fire area.

“Water pumping operations from Phelps Lake are expected to begin Monday following an approved cooperative water sharing agreement between the N.C. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation,” the Forest Service said on Sunday.

With strategic firing operations to be ongoing, significant smoke is likely and may result in tedious travel conditions in areas around the fire, particularly the U.S. 64, U.S 264, N.C. 45, N.C. 94 and N.C. 99 corridors, particularly between Pantego and Swan Quarter.

During times of high smoke over the upcoming week, the Forest Service recommends the following: “In the interest of safety, residents and commuters should allow for extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes.”

Early morning commutes could also blend smoke with fog in the days to come, leading to treacherous road conditions.

Early Sunday morning, N.C. 45 was temporarily closed for travel from Ponzer to Pungo due to smoke and fog. Road closures may be implemented as needed due to low visibility and in the interest of public safety.

For those living or working in the region near the fire, please be mindful of smoke inhalation.

Symptoms of smoke inhalation may include cough, shortness of breath, hoarseness, headache and acute mental status changes. Signs such as soot in airway passages or skin color changes may be useful in determining the degree of injury. Seek medical attention immediately.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) has been issued for the Ferebee Road Fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.

Additional updates will be shared on the Forest Service website and social media channels as information becomes available. For the latest information about wildfires across the state, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm.