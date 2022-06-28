ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

American who joined Islamic State gets prison term reduced

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42awh7_0gOmOoHt00

The first American to be convicted in a U.S. jury trial of joining the Islamic State had his prison term reduced Tuesday from 20 years to 14 years after an appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing.

Mohamad Khweis was convicted back in 2017 of providing material support to terrorists, as well as a weapons charge. He traveled to Islamic State-controlled territory in Iraq and Syria in December 2015, even obtaining an official IS membership card. But he left after a few months and surrendered in northern Iraq to Kurdish forces.

In 2020, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out the weapons charge — many defendants had similar charges tossed out in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling — and ordered a new sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors urged Judge Liam O'Grady at Tuesday's hearing to again sentence Khweis to 20 years. They cited the need for deterrence in a high-profile terrorism case and reminded O'Grady of the significance of Khweis' conduct.

While there is no evidence that he fought for the Islamic State, there was evidence at his trial that he volunteered to be a suicide bomber and that he cared for injured fighters at safe houses.

He also admitted at trial that he burned his laptop and multiple phones, and deleted contact info from another, before he fled the Islamic State. He testified at trial that he was worried the laptop contained financial data like his credit score, which the judge said was implausible.

Khweis, 32, has been in custody in one form or another since March 2016, and on Tuesday again renounced his allegiance to the Islamic State and apologized for his conduct.

“It's still mid-boggling to me that I made this terrible decision,” said Khweis, who grew up in northern Virginia and had worked as a Metro Access bus driver for disabled passengers before departing to the Islamic State.

Khweis' attorney, Jessica Carmichael, highlighted his exemplary behavior in the Bureau of Prisons after his conviction and said he's done all he can to show he's matured.

“We do want to send a message” with this sentence, she told the judge. And she said the audience paying the most attention is “the people he left behind in prison. We want to encourage others to engage in this type of rehabilitation, to not wallow in self-pity.”

In a statement after Tuesday's hearing, Carmichael said, “Mohamad worked exceptionally hard for years while incarcerated to show that he was taking this seriously ... and was more than the poor decisions he made six-and-a-half years ago. I am proud of him for that, and hope that others in custody can receive an opportunity to show the same.”

Still, while the reduction to 14 years is significant, it is far less than Khweis' request that he be released with time served.

O'Grady said Tuesday that Khweis deserved credit for his good conduct in custody, but that he struggled with how to evaluate Khweis, given how quickly he became radicalized and how easily he lied about his actions on the witness stand at his 2017 trial.

“I don't know what your inner thoughts are,” O'Grady said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
AFP

German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five years in jail

A German court on Tuesday handed a five-year jail sentence to a 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person so far to go on trial for complicity in war crimes during the Holocaust. However, Schuetz's five-year sentence is the longest so far handed to a defendant in such a case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Daughter of GOP lawmaker calls on female relatives to rally for abortion rights: 'Show them this affects their lives too'

The Supreme Court's landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has sparked protests and fiery debates across the country -- even putting families at odds over the issue. Jessica Stamas, daughter of a Republican state senator from Michigan, posted a video on TikTok Friday after the ruling calling on women who have family members who are senators and representatives to "show them this affects their lives too," likely referring to a possible state decision on abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic Terrorism#Prison#Sentencing#The Islamic State#Politics Federal#American#Kurdish#Supreme Court
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 125 of the invasion

At least 21 people are still missing after a Russian missile hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, Ukrainian prosecutors have told the Guardian. About 18 people are believed to have been killed. Military personnel, volunteers, firefighters and police have been working non-stop to recover bodies from the rubble. Authorities estimate there were between 200 and 1000 people inside the mall that afternoon.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
WEKU

Ghislaine Maxwell is sentenced to 20 years in prison

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sex-trafficking ring of young teens she helped financier Jeffrey Epstein run for a decade. The punishment doled out by U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Tuesday marks the most concrete punishment yet for the years of abuse Maxwell and Epstein imposed on young girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Human rights lawyer Phil Shiner 'did not reveal he had been cold-calling Iraqis as he pursued British soldiers with false murder and torture claims'

Former human rights lawyer Philip Shiner has appeared in court to deny fraud charges relating to claims made against Iraq War veterans. Shiner faces three allegations of dishonesty dating back to 2007 following a five-year investigation by the National Crime Agency. The 65-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video-link....
WORLD
The Independent

Isis bomber guilty of 2015 Paris blast that killed 130

Salah Abdeslam has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder, a French court ruled.He has been sentenced to life in prison, the harshest sentence available under the French justice system and one which has only been handed out four times.The 2015 bombing in Paris killed 130 people and was the deadliest peacetime attack in French history.A further 18 men have been convicted of terrorism-related charges for the Islamic State terrorist attacks on the Bataclan theatre, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonR Kelly Sentenced to 30 years in prisonChina’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft captures striking photos of Mars
ABC News

Dictator's son Marcos Jr taking oath as Philippine president

MANILA, Philippines -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, is to be sworn in as Philippine president Thursday in one of history's greatest political comebacks but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family’s image. His rise to power, 36 years after an...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

717K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy