Hampton Bays, NY

Hampton Bays Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In House Fire, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVfp4_0gOmOQ3L00
A Hampton Bays man has died from injuries suffered during a house fire. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Automatic6517

A Long Island man has died from injuries suffered in a house fire two days ago.

The man, identified as Pete McGuire, age 55, of Hampton Bays, died from injuries incurred during a fire at his home on Sunday, June 26.

Southampton police responded to the home located at 94 W. Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays around 10:20 p.m., said Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police.

Several patrol units arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire on the first floor of a two-story building, Ralph said.

Hampton Bays Fire Department and Hampton Bays volunteer ambulance arrived on the scene. When the fire was extinguished, McGuire was found inside on the second floor of the building, Ralph said.

McGuire was transported to an area hospital via

Hampton Bays Ambulance with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries, Ralph said.

Detectives were on the scene as well as Suffolk County Arson Squad.

No criminality is suspected.

Comments / 0

 

