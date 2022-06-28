ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China says NATO 'making enemies' in Asia

By Joel Gehrke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x80T1_0gOmO1Jf00

China accused NATO of “making enemies” as the alliance acknowledged the “challenge” presented by the rising communist power amid the war in Ukraine.

North American and European officials have negotiated a statement on China that is expected to be modest in substance but nonetheless significant for an alliance that historically has focused on security in the trans-Atlantic area. Yet Beijing marked the occasion with a sharp criticism of the Western powers, mirrored by an extemporaneous rebuke of China delivered by NATO’s top civilian.

“China’s development presents an opportunity for the world, not a challenge for anyone,” Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday. “We solemnly urge NATO to immediately stop spreading false and provocative statements against China. What NATO should do is to give up the Cold War mentality, zero-sum game mindset, and the practice of making enemies and stop seeking to disrupt Asia and the whole world after it has disrupted Europe.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will command much of the attention during the annual gathering of NATO leaders in Madrid, but the allies also invited the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand to participate in the summit. Their attendance, a historic convocation of NATO and Indo-Pacific leaders, reflects a growing interest in a coalition of democracies to manage threats from China and Russia — which “are more close now than they’ve ever been before,” as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg lamented ahead of the summit.

G-7 NATIONS ESCALATE ENERGY WAR WITH PURSUIT OF PRICE CAP ON RUSSIAN OIL

“We are disappointed by the fact that China has not been able to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that China is spreading many of the false narratives about NATO, the West,” he said Tuesday at the NATO Public Forum. “China and Russia are more close now than they've ever been before. ... They stated very clearly, both China and Russia, that they were against any NATO enlargement. And that's the first time China so explicitly had a strong opinion directed against NATO and NATO enlargement.”

This summit will see a revision of NATO’s Strategic Concept to include a statement that identifies China as a “systemic challenge,” a designation reported by Bloomberg . Stoltenberg stipulated that China will not be described as an “adversary,” notwithstanding its contrary position on the war in Ukraine.

“We don't regard China as an adversary,” Stoltenberg said. “And China, of course, is soon the biggest economy in the world. We need to engage with China, for instance, on issues like climate change. It matters for the whole energy market.”

That calibrated statement will reflect both the preoccupation with Russia and the war in Ukraine and the gap between U.S. and European outlooks regarding China. U.S. officials have tried to build a trans-Atlantic front to mitigate threats from Beijing in recent years — the alliance issued an unprecedented warning about “opportunities and challenges” emanating from China for the first time in 2019 — but NATO’s statement this year will be restrained by the European Union’s preferred approach, according to sources familiar with the drafting process.

“I don't see consensus in the alliance [for] making a huge step forward, particularly, if you look at the Strategic Compass or other documents the EU has,” a European official told the Washington Examiner on condition of anonymity. “Most of [our] resources are devoted to [the] immediate challenge. ... Nobody has forgotten China. It's just it's important to get it right, now, on Russia because if we lose now, what can you do then about China? China is obviously looking at how it will play out with Russia.”

NATO’s membership overlaps substantially with that of the EU, so the views of major European powers such as France and Germany are reflected in both. French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, during France’s presidency of the EU, oversaw the finalization of an EU Strategic Compass in March that characterized China as “a partner for cooperation, an economic competitor, and a systemic rival” — a triangular formulation that circumscribed NATO’s strategy document, according to the official.

“We are more aligned on China today than we were a year ago,” the European official said. "We are maybe still not on the same page, but we are more aligned, Europe and United States. So it's a process that needs to continue.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Zhao, the Chinese official, implied that Beijing regards NATO as “a tool” for the U.S. to use against both Russia and China.

“As a product of the Cold War and the world’s largest military alliance, NATO has long clung to the outdated security concept and become a tool for certain country to maintain hegemony. NATO’s so-called new Strategic Concept is just ‘old wine in a new bottle,’” he said. “It still has not changed the Cold War mentality of creating imaginary enemies and bloc confrontation.”

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Zhao Lijian
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#South China#European Union#Asia#North American#Indo Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
South Korea
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy