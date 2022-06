The beauty of being a minor league baseball team is that you're not held to the same set of strict rules that big-league teams are. That's why so many minor league teams mix over-the-top promotions and events into their seasons. And since we're on the subject of promotional nights, don't forget that the Missoula PaddleHeads will have fireworks after the game on Friday night. With nothing planned at the mall this year, it'll serve as the biggest fireworks display in Missoula over the 4th of July weekend.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO