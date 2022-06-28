New disciplinary charges filed against NKY attorney Ben Dusing

The Kentucky Inquiry Commission has initiated formal disciplinary charges against Ben Dusing, a Northern Kentucky attorney who was suspended in February following a three-month review of allegations that he threatened two Northern Kentucky attorneys and used amphetamines during a federal criminal trial in New York.

Three charging documents, provided to WCPO by Dusing, outline nine counts of disciplinary violations, signed by the Inquiry Commission between June 17 and June 22.

“I’m committed to this process playing out transparently,” Dusing said. “I think that there are bigger issues here and I think it’s important to the public and those who inform the public have all of the information. So, when it’s requested, I’m happy to provide it.”

Dusing is a high-profile local defense attorney who represented former Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor against corruption charges until his suspension forced him to withdraw from the case in April. Pastor has yet to find a replacement as former Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld stands trial on similar charges this month.

Dusing asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to end his suspension in May. It rejected that request and ordered the Kentucky Bar Association to initiate a formal disciplinary process within 30 days.

Dusing declined to comment on the new charges, which differ from allegations previously made by the Bar Association. It argued Dusing posed a substantial threat to his clients and the public when it sought his temporary suspension. But the new charges focus on procedural allegations, including the filing of frivolous motions and disrupting child custody cases.

The Bar Association has not responded to the I-Team’s questions about the charging documents, which can be amended before hearing is held, according to Supreme Court rules .

The new charges include some details that were part of earlier pleadings by the Bar Association, including a November 2021 Facebook post in which Dusing threatened to “blow up” two attorneys involved in his custody cases. But instead of presenting the video as evidence of a threat to the public, the new charging documents call it an attempt “to disrupt a tribunal.”

The new charging documents do not include allegations that Dusing used amphetamines. They do not mention an alleged “misappropriation of money held in escrow” by Dusing, as outlined in an April 29 filing by the Bar Association. That filing said the alleged misappropriation as a “significant, continuing concern.”

Here is a summary of the allegations in the three charging documents: