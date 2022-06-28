ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Finland, Sweden, and Turkey agree to deal on NATO alliance membership

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcFKo_0gOmNknC00

Turkey will cease its opposition to Sweden and Finland's entrance into the NATO alliance, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced on Tuesday following a meeting between leaders.

The three countries’ foreign ministers signed a trilateral memorandum that confirms Turkey will support their bids to the alliance this week during NATO’s Madrid Summit. Earlier on Tuesday, Niinisto, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson met together in a conversation that was facilitated by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

FINLAND JOINING NATO WON'T TRIGGER RUSSIAN MILITARY RESPONSE, AMBASSADOR SAYS

The two long-standing neutral Nordic countries applied to join the North Atlantic alliance on May 18, which was right around the time Russia's invasion of Ukraine reached the three-month marker. Turkish officials accused both countries of supporting terrorists because they have refused to deport Turkish nationals that Ankara alleges have loyalty to the PKK, an ethnic Kurdish militant group.

"Turkey raised its concerns over the threat of terrorism," Niinisto said . "Finland has constantly taken these concerns seriously. Finland condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. As a NATO member, Finland will commit fully to the counterterrorism documents and policies of NATO."

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg said, “I strongly welcome the signing of this trilateral memorandum, and I strongly welcome the constructive approach all three countries have shown during the negotiations. Finnish and Swedish membership of NATO is good for Finland and Sweden, it is good for NATO, and it is good for European security.”

Finland's ambassador to the U.S., Mikko Hautala, said a day earlier that he didn't believe the countries' entrance into the alliance would incur a military retaliation from Russia.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"I don't expect that they would react militarily," the ambassador said. "Obviously, we might see some, some sort of informational warfare. I don't exclude any cyber activities. But frankly, I don't see Russia seeing these as a kind of far step that would escalate the conflict and they would — they would kind of have to react in a really heavy manner."

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Turkey#Finnish#Madrid Summit#Turkish#Russian#Nordic#Pkk#Kurdish
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy