Brookfield, CT

Body Of Missing Swimmer Found By Divers In Candlewood Lake

By Kathy Reakes
 1 day ago
Candlewood Lake Photo Credit: Candlewood Lake Authority

Divers have recovered the body of a man who went missing while swimming on Candlewood Lake in Fairfield County.

The man, in his 20s, was found around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 28 in the area of the lake in Brookfield -- near "Chicken Rock,'' -- where he went missing on Friday, June 24.

The office of the chief state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, said Will Healey, director of communication for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Identification is pending positive identification and notification, Healey said

The investigation is ongoing.

Deep was assisted by:

  • The Candlewood Lake Authority
  • The Sherman, Danbury, New Milford, and Brookfield fire departments
  • The Newtown, Danbury, Brookfield, and Connecticut State Police dive teams
  • The Connecticut State Police

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

