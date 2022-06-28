ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Is the morning-after pill still legal in Alabama?

By Dennis Pillion
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
The overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Alabama to begin enforcing a 2019 law that makes elective abortions illegal. But what about morning-after pills, like Plan B? Are they still legal in Alabama?. The short answer, according to state officials, is yes. Mike Lewis,...

