Albany's Frances Davis celebrates centenary birthday

Frances Davis celebrated her 100th birthday recently with friends and family in Albany. Special Photo

ALBANY — More than 70 friends and family from the Albany area as well as metro Atlanta, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee gathered at the Walter Burt Post 30 American Legion facility recently to celebrate the 100th birthday of Albany resident Frances Davis.

Davis, who retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany as an administrative clerk, was born in on June 11, 1922, to parents Josiah and Mary Frances Cooper Davis. She has lived in or near the city of Albany her entire life.

Her milestone was recognized with a congratulatory letter from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and a certificate from the Georgia Department of Senior Services, naming her a Distinguished Georgia Centenarian. A brief program was held during the celebration contrasting the economic world of 1922 with that of today.

During the festivities, Davis was congratulated by representatives of several groups that she has been involved with either as a member or volunteer over the years. Included in that group were Marine Depot co-workers, individuals from the local chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Phoebe Putney Golden Key Club and residents and staff of the Phoenix at Albany retirement center.

Davis addressed the group briefly and thanked them for their presence and for the outpouring of love and friendship.

Live music for the occasion was provided by a string band composed of several of Davis’ nieces and nephews.