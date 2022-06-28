ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany's Frances Davis celebrates centenary birthday

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3Cn3_0gOmN5sm00
Frances Davis celebrated her 100th birthday recently with friends and family in Albany. Special Photo

ALBANY — More than 70 friends and family from the Albany area as well as metro Atlanta, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee gathered at the Walter Burt Post 30 American Legion facility recently to celebrate the 100th birthday of Albany resident Frances Davis.

Davis, who retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany as an administrative clerk, was born in on June 11, 1922, to parents Josiah and Mary Frances Cooper Davis. She has lived in or near the city of Albany her entire life.

Her milestone was recognized with a congratulatory letter from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and a certificate from the Georgia Department of Senior Services, naming her a Distinguished Georgia Centenarian. A brief program was held during the celebration contrasting the economic world of 1922 with that of today.

During the festivities, Davis was congratulated by representatives of several groups that she has been involved with either as a member or volunteer over the years. Included in that group were Marine Depot co-workers, individuals from the local chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Phoebe Putney Golden Key Club and residents and staff of the Phoenix at Albany retirement center.

Davis addressed the group briefly and thanked them for their presence and for the outpouring of love and friendship.

Live music for the occasion was provided by a string band composed of several of Davis’ nieces and nephews.

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

New Albany mural expected to inspire, bring community together

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But a Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability official believes that a new mural will truly inspire the city of Albany and it will also represent what the Good Life City should be all about. “Want the city...
ALBANY, GA
CNHI

Chamber welcomes Packer Touchdown Club

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for the Packer Touchdown Club located in Colquitt County, Georgia. The Packer Touchdown Club is a club that provides financial support for the Colquitt County football program. Ricky Griffin is currently serving as...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Albany, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
CNHI

Krystal joins Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Krystal located at 497 Veterans Parkway in Moultrie, Georgia. Krystal is owned by Krystal Corporate LLC and is a fast food restaurant that that serves hot, fresh food - the home of the famous Krystal Burger.
MOULTRIE, GA
southgatv.com

Albany teen missing since March now reported

ALBANY, GA – Wednesday, Albany Police issued an alert on missing 16 year old Jyneshia Green, despite the teen was last seen March 3oth. Albany Police spokesperson Sylah Ferguson says officers only learned of her absence last night. Green is described as 5’11 in height and weighing approximately 145...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Deer tracks

ALBANY -- Prize-winning photographer Ulf Kirchdorfer of Albany's cleverness notwithstanding (Deer Tracks!), the college professor offered this take on the above photo: In the haze of the heat and humidity this morning, this deer and I just stood staring at each other. While I dreamed of air-conditioning, the deer at leisure-pace strode down toward the swampish pond where I can only think it took a much-refreshing dip.
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centenary#The Walter Burt Post#American Legion#Marine Depot
The Albany Herald

Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott garners appointments

ALBANY — Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott has garnered state and international attention for the Albany Fire Department. Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King appointed Scott to the state’s Insurance Services Office Advisory Board. The ISO board assists the commissioner and the State Fire Marshal with evaluating and settling concerns raised by Georgia communities undergoing ISO evaluations.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frances Davis
Person
Josiah
Person
Brian Kemp
southgatv.com

Feds get convictions for Albany drug lords

ALBANY, GA- A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into Southwest Georgia and an associate were found guilty Monday evening on multiple drug charges by a federal jury following a week-long trial.
ALBANY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Harris turns a new chapter in its history

After more than 150 years, the last building of the original Tomlin-Harris Machine Company will be torn down to make room for a newer, more efficient building. “This was the original machine shop built sometime around 1910,” D.J. VanDeusen, president and general manager said. “It even served as a horse barn.”
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia health experts said COVID-19 cases are going up. As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help protect yourself and your family from the virus. That’s according to the Department of Public Health (DPH) and Southwell Medical Center in Tifton.
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Albany men convicted for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of meth, and other drugs

A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into Southwest Georgia and an associate were found guilty Monday evening on multiple drug charges by a federal jury following a week-long trial.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Jury finds gang members guilty on meth charges

ALBANY — A documented member of a criminal street gang organization, who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into southwest Georgia, and an associate have been found guilty on multiple drug charges by a federal jury following a weeklong trial.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Water service on hold in Rochelle

ROCHELLE, GA – Once they’re able to turn the water back on in the Newtown section of Rochelle, they’ll be under a boil advisory. Rochelle Mayor Wayne McGuinty says crews are working to restore water service on the west side of town, after an overnight rupture to a water line.
ROCHELLE, GA
WALB 10

APD wants participation in community crime perception survey

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community to participate in its Community Crime Perception Survey. On Tuesday, APD Police Chief Michael Persley spoke with WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace about the recent survey. “Chief, thanks for joining us. And I know you...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
294
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy