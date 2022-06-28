State legislators hope 'truth in sentencing' bill will deter violent crime

Among the items passed during the most recent Tennessee General Assembly session was the “Truth in Sentencing” bill.

The piece of legislation was championed by Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and supported by State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood), both of whom spoke about it during an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian on Friday.

The bill, which was sponsored by Sexton in the House and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) in the Senate, would require people convicted of certain offenses to serve 100% of their sentence. Those crimes include attempted first degree murder, second degree murder, vehicular homicide resulting from driver’s intoxication, aggravated vehicular homicide, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and especially aggravated burglary.

On some other charges, it requires convicted people to serve at least 85% of their sentence. Those charges are various types of aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide in cases other than intoxication, reckless homicide, criminally negligent homicide, aggravated kidnapping, involuntary labor servitude, trafficking people for forced labor or services, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, use of a firearm during the commission or attempted commission of a dangerous felony and certain circumstances surrounding sale, manufacture and delivery of controlled substances. This legislation goes into effect on July 1.

“Any state that has passed truth in sentencing ... they had an immediate decline in violent crimes,” Sexton said.

He noted that critics of the bill have argued that longer sentences don’t necessarily stop people from committing violent crimes.

“That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard,” he said. “Go down to Chattanooga and talk to law enforcement — they tell stories about people who want to get busted in Tennessee, not Georgia, because Georgia is tougher. Criminals do pay attention to what the laws are and how tough they are and they’re going to weigh their risk. I think it is a deterrent.”

He also pointed out that he wanted to ensure that there was a distinction between the punishment for violent offenders and non-violent offenders. Under the previous system, he said there wasn’t that much difference between a person who was sentenced to 15 years for a violent offense and one who was jailed for five years for a non-violent incident.

“You only have to serve 30% of it, you get all of this good behavior and the 15 years turns into three and the five years turns into less than a year,” he said. “So you treat them all the same and criminals know that.”

He said while he wants to be tough on violent offenders, he favors increasing services for people who commit non-violent crimes to try to get them back on track.

“Let’s talk about rehab for non-violent, let’s talk about mental health and substance abuse and addiction all with these non-violent offenders,” he said. “Let’s get them the help they need, create programs to reduce juvenile offenders moving into the adult population and intervention and mentorship programs.”

However, he compared it to parenting when someone does something that requires more severe punishment.

“Even you as a parent know when your kids cross a certain line, there’s certain things they do that the punishment is more severe than for others and you have to hold strong,” he explained, arguing that with stronger penalties many violent incidents that have taken place would not have.

“Those (offenders) would have still been in jail,” he said. “It protects victims, it limits the number of victims.”

Cochran agreed, noting that he believes the legislature should reflect the values of the citizenry it represents.

“One of the things Tennesseans expect is justice,” Cochran said. “When they see a violent offender receive a certain sentence but only serve a fraction of it and then is home, that’s not justice. This needed to be done a long time ago.”

Another concern over the new law is the potential for jails being overcrowded as more people serve longer sentences. Sexton said that’s not something he’s concerned about.

“There’s bad people who do bad things and need to be in jail,” he said. He added that he spoke with McMinn County Sheriff oe Guy among others in the area recently about the situation in the jails.

“The biggest issue in local jails isn’t violent offenders,” he said. “It’s that they have all these people on misdemeanor charges who can’t make bail that are taking up space.”

Letting people on misdemeanors out on ankle devices or going through drug or mental health court can help a lot of that, he said.

“People can have alternatives to incarceration if they want to seek help to overcome the disease or issues,” he said.

Trying to prepare people for life after school is another important way to keep them from falling into a criminal lifestyle, he added.

“What solves criminal justice ... is K-12 education where people can graduate and read and write and have the knowledge and aptitude to go get a job,” he said. “People who finish high school that have the skills, they won’t be in the criminal justice system, they won’t be in poverty. We don’t have enough programs for when juveniles get into the juvenile system. We want people to be functioning and working with the skills, but we can’t just do it when they’re locked up, we’ve got to do it a lot earlier. That’s how you transform the criminal justice system.”

Sexton noted that 40% of the population of state penitentiaries is made up by non-violent offenders.

“There’s a discussion there between let’s lock up the violent ones and let’s try to limit non-violent ones and try to get them help,” he said, adding that the department of corrections has more than $100 million that can be used to build prisons across the state. “There’s nothing wrong with building more prisons to protect the public.”

Cochran agreed with that assessment.

“We’re for limited government, but there are key functions government serves,” he said. “One of those is protecting the public.”