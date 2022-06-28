Madison County officials warn of scam flyer on Facebook

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam promoting “pop up shop events” at Four Freedoms Park.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday it was contacted by officials from the city of Madison along with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce about a flyer on the social media platform Facebook.

The fake advertisement says that there will be two events at Four Freedoms Park in Madison; one in July and one in August.

It also advertised booth fees per weekend and welcomed vendors.

The sheriff’s office notes that the events are not authorized by either the city or the chamber of commerce.

It was determined that the “events” are scams that originated from the country of South Africa.

The sheriff’s office stressed for individuals not to send money to anyone connected to the fake events.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who has responded to or sent money to the scam to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 850-973-4001 for reporting purposes.