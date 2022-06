HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More young children are getting COVID-19 vaccines within the Central Shenandoah Health District. For those 6 months to 5-years-old, vaccines are available at the Harrisonburg Health Department every Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a lunch break from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. when appointments are not available.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO