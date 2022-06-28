Jazz hire David Fizdale as associate GM

David Fizdale, who last served as an assistant coach with the Lakers, will transition to the front office with the Jazz. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz have reached an agreement with David Fizdale, who will join the team’s front office, sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link).

According to Wojnarowski, Fizdale’s title in Utah will be associate general manager. The plan is for Fizdale to work closely with general manager Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge.

Fizdale, who played college ball at San Diego from 1992-96, became an assistant coach at his alma mater in 1998. He made the transition to the NBA in 2003 and served as an assistant coach for the Warriors, Hawks and Heat before being hired as the head coach of the Grizzlies in 2016. Fizdale had brief head-coaching stints in Memphis and New York and then joined the Lakers as an assistant on Frank Vogel‘s staff for the 2021-22 season.

Fizdale will be transitioning into a management role for the first time and will reunite with Jazz minority stakeholder Dwyane Wade, who was in Miami with the veteran coach from 2008-16.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv first reported over the weekend that Fizdale was interviewing for a front office role with the Jazz.