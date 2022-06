The New York State Police are looking for new information to help solve an 18-year-old homicide. On Wednesday, June 9, 2004, at approximately 10:48 a.m., Yvonne Torch was brutally beaten and murdered at her place of business. Torch was the owner and operator of “His and Hers Salon” located on SR-9W in the Town of Newburgh. She was 31-years old and a loving mother and wife.

