The Liberal Fire Department was called into action shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday to a structure fire on Bluebell Road. “The first arriving fire and law enforcement officers encountered heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the residence. Additionally, the presence of vehicles in the driveway gave indication that the residence may be occupied,” a release from Liberal Fire Chief Kelly Kirk noted. “As firefighters prepared to make entry, the homeowner arrived and confirmed that no one was inside the home. A transitional attack was made to darken down the main body of the fire and allow entry into the home to complete the extinguishment. The fire was declared under control at 10:25 a.m.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO