A Geneva man has been arrested on attempted rape and forcible touching charges for two alleged crimes that occurred in the city over the last six months. Back in February, Geneva Police launched an investigation into claims that 35-year-old Quincy Parnell attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl back in December while she slept. Parnell is also accused of rubbing and groping the legs and other intimate parts of another 14-year-old girl back on June 19th.

GENEVA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO