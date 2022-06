The Rock is without a doubt one of the most recognizable stars in the world, and for years wrestling fans have been repeating his numerous catchphrases. Recently Pat McAfee has been feuding with Happy Corbin on SmackDown, and he referenced one of The Rock’s most famous catchphrases when he dropped the line “millions and millions” during a promo. McAfee also gave The Rock a shoutout on the Pat McAfee Show and he confirmed that The Great One gave him permission to use the line.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO