Garbage truck hits two poles knocking out power in parts of Frayser, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a crash involving a garbage truck in Frayser.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a crash just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersections of Watkins Street and Frayser Boulevard.
A garbage truck struck two poles and the power was knocked out in the area, police said. The traffic light was not working.
A man was taken to Methodist in non-critical condition.
The repairs will take time to complete.
