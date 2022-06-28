ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Garbage truck hits two poles knocking out power in parts of Frayser, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Watkins garbage truck accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a crash involving a garbage truck in Frayser.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a crash just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersections of Watkins Street and Frayser Boulevard.

A garbage truck struck two poles and the power was knocked out in the area, police said. The traffic light was not working.

A man was taken to Methodist in non-critical condition.

The repairs will take time to complete.

