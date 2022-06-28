ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Goes to bench Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rays SP Tyler Glasnow shares inspiring post to hopeful 2022 return

The Tampa Bay Rays have of course been playing without their ace, Tyler Glasnow, all season. Glasnow suffered a partially torn UCL injury late last season. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in August. Then this spring while rehabbing, he was forced to have arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle. This pushed his timetable for […] The post Rays SP Tyler Glasnow shares inspiring post to hopeful 2022 return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves after HBP

DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Keystone, FL
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton power Yankees to sweep of A's

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered in the same game for the ninth time this season and the New York Yankees completed a sweep of the visiting Oakland Athletics with a 5-3 victory on Wednesday afternoon. The Yankees won their fourth straight since being no-hit by the Houston Astros on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Thompson: Heading to restricted list

Thompson will be placed on the restricted list and won't travel with Tampa Bay for the upcoming five-game series in Toronto, which begins Thursday, due to Canada's vaccination requirement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Thompson allowed a walk and had two strikeouts over two scoreless innings during...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Exits with apparent injury

Marquez was removed during the fourth inning of Wednesday's start versus the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. The right-hander allowed five runs across 3.1 frames and left the field with the training staff during the fourth inning. The reason for Marquez's exit remains unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing live pitching again

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Lowe (back) has resumed taking batting practice and is pain-free, but the 27-year-old is still going to need "some time" before he comes off the 10-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe has been on the 10-day injured...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench Wednesday

Vaughn isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels. Vaughn went just 1-for-18 with a double, two runs and two RBI in the last five games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the first time since June 8. Gavin Sheets is serving as the designated hitter while Leury Garcia starts in right field.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#The Rays#The Tampa Bay Times
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not starting Tuesday

Guillorme will sit Tuesday against Houston. Guillorme sits after making five straight starts at second base, a stretch in which he recorded just three hits. Jeff McNeil returns from a hamstring injury to start at the keystone.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Will get another start

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Keuchel will get another start, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This news may have been expected, but Lovullo's comments suggest Keuchel is still in an audition phase. The left-hander made his Diamondbacks' debut last Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings. The 15 swinging strikes induced were more than he registered in any of his eight starts while with the White Sox. Keuchel will likely remain in the rotation going forward, particularly after Arizona placed starter Zach Davies on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's expected to start Sunday in Colorado but could be moved up to take Davies' spot Saturday.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: May move into short side of platoon

Davis is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. Kolten Wong's (calf) return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday looks as though it may indirectly bump Davis into a short-side platoon role. With Wong set to handle an everyday role at second base, the versatile Jace Peterson no longer has a regular spot in the infield, so he'll occupy right field in Tuesday's game. As a left-handed hitter, Peterson projects to handle the larger side of a platoon in the outfield with the right-handed Davis, who is out of the lineup while righty Shane Baz takes the hill for Tampa Bay. Davis started in each of the previous four games, going 3-for-14 with two walks, a stolen base, a run and an RBI.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jalen Beeks: Covers two frames as opener

Beeks didn't factor in the decision after allowing one run on three hits over two innings during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers. He had four strikeouts and zero walks. The 29-year-old delivered a scoreless first inning but returned for a second frame and gave up a run on two hits and a hit-by-pitch. It was Beeks' fourth time working as an opener this season, and he's given up three runs over 7.2 frames in that role. Overall he has a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB across 33.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Sits again Tuesday

Burger is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Angels. He was also out of the lineup Monday, so that makes it two days in a row that Burger has sat against a right-handed pitcher. The lefty-hitting Gavin Sheets drew the start both days, so while Burger has been productive this season, he may be on the short side of a platoon for now.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy