Allen County Commissioners approve contracts

Allen County Commissioners Cory Noonan, Beth Seibert and Brian Winegardner approved funding from the Allen County Department of Job and Family Services. Precious Grundy/The Lima News

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners approved contracts Tuesday between the Allen County Department of Job and Family Services and two nonprofit organizations. Josh Parker, Allen County Job and Family Services Assistant Director, was present via Zoom to represent the company.

Allen County Job and Family Services provides resources to not only members of the community but local non-profit organizations.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of West Central Ohio Inc. were approved to receive another year of funding from Allen County Job and Family Services. BBBS is a youth mentorship program that is nationally and locally run in northwest Ohio. The contract renewal states funding from the Allen County Department of Job and Family Services to Big Brothers Big Sisters will continue for another year. The amount approved last year was $15,688.83. According to the resolution, there will be no change in the dollar amount. The contract will begin July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2023.

Allen County Commissioners then approved Allen County Job and Family Services renewing a contract with Guiding Light Ministries. The 2021 contract allowed Guiding Light to purchase emergency and/or temporary housing and to have a Goal Coordinator for placed individuals. The cost approved was no greater than $15,000. There will be no change in the amount approved. The contract renewal will begin July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2023.

Guiding Light is a local organization founded by Julianne Burk. This nonprofit organization helps single mothers and women in Lima to receive the help they need. According to their website, the idea for the ministry was given to Julianne by God in 2009 and in the Spring of 2013 the community home officially opened.