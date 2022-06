CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, it will be up to the states to decide if abortion is legal; and, if it is, under what circumstances. That adds weight to the importance of the abortion issue in Illinois' upcoming primary elections. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov shows us exactly where the candidates for governor stand.Gov. JB Pritzker, the Democratic incumbent, is a staunch supporter of abortion rights and of keeping abortion legal in Illinois, despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. His challenger in the Democratic primary, Beverly Miles, is also...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO