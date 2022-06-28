ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suLLQ_0gOmL7ie00

June 28 (UPI) -- Mary Mara, who starred in Nash Bridges, and had a recurring role in ER, has died.

The 61-year-old Syracuse native drowned in New York on Sunday morning while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent, on the border of Canada and the United States, according to a preliminary investigation, state police said in a statement to NBC News and Deadline.

Police told Deadline the investigation is continuing, there was no indication of foul play and an autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Mara starred as Inspector Bryn Carson in the police drama Nash Bridges, and was also known for her recurring role as Loretta Sweet, a sympathetic prostitute and single mother in the NBC series ER.

She also made guest appearances in Law & Order, NYPD Blue, The West Wing, Dexter, The Practice, Nip/Tuck and Criminal Minds.

Her break out role in the 1989 made-for-TV movie, The Preppie Murder, was followed by roles in other films, such as Blue Steel, Mr. Saturday Night and Love Potion # 9. Her latest role was in the 2020 film Break Even.

According to her bio, she also performed on stage for the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York, and New York Shakespeare Festival production of Twelfth Night, co-starring with Michelle Pfeiffer, Jeff Goldblum and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

Mara attended San Francisco State University, where she established the Haight Ashbury Repertory Theatre and developed her acting skills. She later transferred to the Yale School of Drama where she graduated with a master's degree in fine arts.

Mara also won the Angel Film Award in 2003 for best second supporting actress in Em & Me.

"Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met," Mara's manager, Craig Dorfman told NBC News by email. "She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

Comments / 3

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 After Drowning in River

Mary Mara, an actress best known for her turns on ER, Ray Donovan, and Law and Order, has died after drowning in upstate New York’s St. Lawrence River, her representatives have confirmed. She was 61. Mara was discovered in the water on Sunday night by state authorities, who said in a report published Monday that foul play was not suspected. Mara was staying at her sister’s summer home in Cape Vincent, her representatives said in a statement, near where she reportedly entered the river “for exercise,” as TMZ reported. “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” her manager, Craig Dorfman, told Variety in a statement. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.” A native New Yorker, Mara’s career spanned more than three decades, and included roles in more than 40 television shows like NYPD Blue, Lost, and Ally McBeal. She was also a veteran of the stage, having notably appeared in a 1989 production of Twelfth Night in New York opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Jeff Goldblum.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Mary Mara, Actor in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges’, Dies in Apparent Drowning at 61

Character actor Mary Mara, known for her appearances on ER, Nash Bridges, and Law & Order: SVU, has died. She was 61. According to New York State Police, Mara drowned Sunday, June 26, in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York. A preliminary investigation suggests she drowned while swimming in the river, and police said there was no indication of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death as the investigation continues.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dies at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor best known for roles on ABC's The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, has died at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement on Friday. No cause of death has been determined yet. A funeral service is scheduled for June 27 in Houston, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
Person
Mary Mara
Person
Jeff Goldblum
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Nypd Blue#Nbc News#Nip Tuck#Blue Steel
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Travis Barker’s Health History Is Complicated—Here’s Why He Was Hospitalized

Click here to read the full article. Sending prayers. After news of his hospitalization, many fans are asking what happened to Travis Barker? The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022, after an unknown health problem. His wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen next to him coming out of the ambulance, and his daughter Alabama posted social media posts asking for “prayers.” This isn’t the first time that the “All the Small Things” musician has been hospitalized. Throughout his career, Travis has undergone medical procedures for various health problems. The drummer experienced accidents and other various...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Trapper John Star Charles Siebert Dead at 84

Charles Siebert, a stage-trained actor that largely focused on filmmaking in the later years of his career, has died. The Trapper John, M.D. star died earlier this month as a result of COVID-related complications, with the actor's daughter confirming (via THR) her father passed on May 1st. He was 84.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Found Dead at 27

Jack Wagner’s son Harrison has died at the age of 27. The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed that Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood, California, on Monday morning. The cause of death has not been revealed, but an investigation is currently underway....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
386K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy