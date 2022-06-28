ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Jonathan India: Ready to go Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

India (hand) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Cubs. India was withheld from the starting...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Reds rehash Wick-Votto beef with troll tweet

Reds second baseman Jonathan India's three-run home run off Rowan Wick Tuesday helped Cincinnati take the series opener 5-3 over the Cubs. It also provided the Reds' official Twitter account an opportunity to have some fun at the expense of Wick and the Cubs. The Reds tweeted a gif of...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves after HBP

DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cubs open 3-game series at home against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (25-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-45, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Reds -106; over/under is 8 1/2...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Harold Castro not in lineup Tuesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castro is being replaced at third base by Jeimer Candelario versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 165 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .280 batting average with a .734 OPS, 4 home...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Pirates meet the Brewers following Reynolds' 3-home run game

Milwaukee Brewers (44-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-45, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-8, 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (1-7, 4.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -128, Pirates +109; over/under is 8 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Exits with apparent injury

Marquez was removed during the fourth inning of Wednesday's start versus the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. The right-hander allowed five runs across 3.1 frames and left the field with the training staff during the fourth inning. The reason for Marquez's exit remains unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Takes seat Wednesday

Arcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia. Phil Gosselin will check in at the keystone for Arcia, who has taken over as a full-time starter at the position since Ozzie Albies fractured his foot June 13. Arcia had started in each of Atlanta's last eight games, going 5-for-30 with two runs and an RBI during that stretch.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Michael Harris: Posts steal in win

Harris went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies. Harris singled in the last run of the game in the seventh inning and added a steal, his second in the last three contests. The rookie outfielder is 6-for-16 (.375) across his last four games, putting his slash line at .327/.351/.509 in 114 plate appearances overall. He's added four steals, three home runs, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored through his first 30 major-league games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Tagged with ninth loss

Greene (3-9) took the look against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings. Greene's moments of wildness cost him in the contest -- the first runner who scored against him got aboard on a hit-by-pitch, and both Cubs who crossed the plate in his fourth and final inning reached on a walk. There were also positive takeaways from the rookie's outing -- he racked up 13 swinging strikes among 80 pitches and averaged at least one strikeout per inning for the 11th time in his past 12 starts -- but those weren't enough to prevent him from taking his team-worst ninth loss. Greene has had his share of rookie bumps and bruises this season as evidenced by his won-loss record and 5.72 ERA, but there have also been encouraging signs such as his 11.3 K/9, which ranks fifth-best among qualified major-league starters.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not starting Tuesday

Guillorme will sit Tuesday against Houston. Guillorme sits after making five straight starts at second base, a stretch in which he recorded just three hits. Jeff McNeil returns from a hamstring injury to start at the keystone.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Close to rehab assignment

DeGrom (shoulder) threw 27 pitches during live batting practice Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The live batting practice session was the third deGrom has thrown in just over a week, and he was able to increase his pitch count Wednesday from his previous two workouts. Mets manager Buck Showalter said that the team will meet Thursday to determine the right-hander's next steps, but the skipper indicated that deGrom is close to beginning a rehab assignment.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: May move into short side of platoon

Davis is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. Kolten Wong's (calf) return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday looks as though it may indirectly bump Davis into a short-side platoon role. With Wong set to handle an everyday role at second base, the versatile Jace Peterson no longer has a regular spot in the infield, so he'll occupy right field in Tuesday's game. As a left-handed hitter, Peterson projects to handle the larger side of a platoon in the outfield with the right-handed Davis, who is out of the lineup while righty Shane Baz takes the hill for Tampa Bay. Davis started in each of the previous four games, going 3-for-14 with two walks, a stolen base, a run and an RBI.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Shuts down Astros

Walker allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three across 7.1 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision. Walker induced 12 groundball outs to keep Houston's bats in check and deliver his third scoreless outing of at least five innings on the season. He's been on a particularly strong run of late, turning in four consecutive quality starts, during which he's allowed only five earned runs across 26 innings. On the campaign, Walker owns a 2.72 ERA with a 52:21 K:BB across 72.2 frames.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Plates only runs Tuesday

Winker went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday. Winker, who is appealing his seven-game ban for his role during a benches-clearing brawl against the Angels on Sunday, came through with a two-bagger in the eighth inning that snapped a scoreless tie. The veteran outfielder is enjoying an impressive close to June after starting the month mired in a deep funk, as he's hitting .400 (10-for-25) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI across the 33 plate appearances covering his last eight games.
SEATTLE, WA

