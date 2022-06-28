ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Sitting in series opener

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Mejia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers,...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Phil Nevin, Jesse Winker receive big suspensions for Angels-Mariners fight

MLB on Monday announced suspensions for those involved in the brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Phil Nevin and Jesse Winker got hit hard. The Angels interim manager was suspended 10 games, while Winker was suspended seven games. Mariners shortstop JP Crawford, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (out for the season due to a wrist injury) and Angels coach Don Chiti all got five games. Angels relievers Andrew Wantz and Ryan Tepera were suspended three games apiece. Wantz was the pitcher who threw behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and hit Winker to start the second.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves after HBP

DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Exits with apparent injury

Marquez was removed during the fourth inning of Wednesday's start versus the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. The right-hander allowed five runs across 3.1 frames and left the field with the training staff during the fourth inning. The reason for Marquez's exit remains unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Thompson: Heading to restricted list

Thompson will be placed on the restricted list and won't travel with Tampa Bay for the upcoming five-game series in Toronto, which begins Thursday, due to Canada's vaccination requirement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Thompson allowed a walk and had two strikeouts over two scoreless innings during...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shane Baz
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, who is appealing a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Jalen Beeks: Covers two frames as opener

Beeks didn't factor in the decision after allowing one run on three hits over two innings during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers. He had four strikeouts and zero walks. The 29-year-old delivered a scoreless first inning but returned for a second frame and gave up a run on two hits and a hit-by-pitch. It was Beeks' fourth time working as an opener this season, and he's given up three runs over 7.2 frames in that role. Overall he has a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB across 33.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: May move into short side of platoon

Davis is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. Kolten Wong's (calf) return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday looks as though it may indirectly bump Davis into a short-side platoon role. With Wong set to handle an everyday role at second base, the versatile Jace Peterson no longer has a regular spot in the infield, so he'll occupy right field in Tuesday's game. As a left-handed hitter, Peterson projects to handle the larger side of a platoon in the outfield with the right-handed Davis, who is out of the lineup while righty Shane Baz takes the hill for Tampa Bay. Davis started in each of the previous four games, going 3-for-14 with two walks, a stolen base, a run and an RBI.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Already hitting in cage

France (elbow) is already hitting in the batting cage, and manager Scott Servais remains hopeful that the infielder spends the minimum 10 days on the injured list, the Associated Press reports. This news would naturally be highly encouraging under any circumstance, but particularly in the wake of several Mariners players...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Continues red-hot stretch

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in an 8-4 victory versus the Rockies on Wednesday. Fresh off being named the National League Player of the Week, Freeman continued his torrid stretch at the plate with a first-inning, 446-foot solo homer and a fifth-inning single. He extended his current hitting streak to 13 games, during which he is batting .407 (22-for-54) with four homers, 13 RBI and a pair of stolen bases. The power surge is particularly satisfying for fantasy managers who roster him after Freeman began the campaign with just five long balls over his first 64 contests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not starting Tuesday

Guillorme will sit Tuesday against Houston. Guillorme sits after making five straight starts at second base, a stretch in which he recorded just three hits. Jeff McNeil returns from a hamstring injury to start at the keystone.
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Close to rehab assignment

DeGrom (shoulder) threw 27 pitches during live batting practice Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The live batting practice session was the third deGrom has thrown in just over a week, and he was able to increase his pitch count Wednesday from his previous two workouts. Mets manager Buck Showalter said that the team will meet Thursday to determine the right-hander's next steps, but the skipper indicated that deGrom is close to beginning a rehab assignment.
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Tagged with ninth loss

Greene (3-9) took the look against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings. Greene's moments of wildness cost him in the contest -- the first runner who scored against him got aboard on a hit-by-pitch, and both Cubs who crossed the plate in his fourth and final inning reached on a walk. There were also positive takeaways from the rookie's outing -- he racked up 13 swinging strikes among 80 pitches and averaged at least one strikeout per inning for the 11th time in his past 12 starts -- but those weren't enough to prevent him from taking his team-worst ninth loss. Greene has had his share of rookie bumps and bruises this season as evidenced by his won-loss record and 5.72 ERA, but there have also been encouraging signs such as his 11.3 K/9, which ranks fifth-best among qualified major-league starters.
CINCINNATI, OH

