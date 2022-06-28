Rays' Francisco Mejia: Sitting in series opener

Greene (3-9) took the look against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings. Greene's moments of wildness cost him in the contest -- the first runner who scored against him got aboard on a hit-by-pitch, and both Cubs who crossed the plate in his fourth and final inning reached on a walk. There were also positive takeaways from the rookie's outing -- he racked up 13 swinging strikes among 80 pitches and averaged at least one strikeout per inning for the 11th time in his past 12 starts -- but those weren't enough to prevent him from taking his team-worst ninth loss. Greene has had his share of rookie bumps and bruises this season as evidenced by his won-loss record and 5.72 ERA, but there have also been encouraging signs such as his 11.3 K/9, which ranks fifth-best among qualified major-league starters.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO