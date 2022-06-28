ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Ty France: Already hitting in cage

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

France (elbow) is already hitting in the batting cage, and manager Scott Servais remains hopeful that the infielder spends the minimum 10 days on the...

www.cbssports.com

UPI News

MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl

June 28 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball issued a dozen suspensions, including an interpreter, for their roles in a brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. Michael Hill, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations, announced the disciplinary measures Monday in a news release. Players and coaches from both teams erupted into the skirmish for nearly 20 minutes in the second inning of the Angels' 2-1 win Sunday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Phil Nevin, Jesse Winker receive big suspensions for Angels-Mariners fight

MLB on Monday announced suspensions for those involved in the brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Phil Nevin and Jesse Winker got hit hard. The Angels interim manager was suspended 10 games, while Winker was suspended seven games. Mariners shortstop JP Crawford, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (out for the season due to a wrist injury) and Angels coach Don Chiti all got five games. Angels relievers Andrew Wantz and Ryan Tepera were suspended three games apiece. Wantz was the pitcher who threw behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and hit Winker to start the second.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Mariners, Royals Trade

MLB's summer of trading has begun. On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Kansas City Royals are sending first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners for reliever Wyatt Mills and right-handed pitching prospect William Fleming. Santana batted .216 with just four home runs for Kansas City, but the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Archie Bradley Fractures Elbow Trying to Hop Over Dugout Railing During Sunday’s Brawl with Seattle Mariners

When baseball brawls happen, injuries usually follow. Sunday’s fight between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels is no exception. Angels pitcher Archie Bradley hit the injured list with a fracture in his throwing elbow, the team announced. The crappy part is not only the two-plus months he will miss, but also how he got injured without really even taking part in the brawl.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves after HBP

DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

Mariners make “Smooth” reference in tweet announcing trade for Carlos Santana

The 1999 single “Smooth” by Santana (featuring vocals from Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas) continues to be in the public mind 23 years later, and the Seattle Mariners’ tweet announcing a trade Monday is the latest example of that. The Mariners traded for Carlos Santana, and while that’s not the guitarist and bandleader, but rather the Kansas City Royals’ first baseman (he’s helpfully listed as “Carlos Santana (baseball” on Wikipedia), they still dropped a reference to the opening lines of “Smooth” in their tweet:
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners select catcher Andrew Knapp

The Mariners selected catcher Andrew Knapp onto the big league roster before Monday's matchup with the Orioles. Fellow backstop Luis Torrens is headed to the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. Seattle already had a vacancy on the 40-man roster. Knapp signed a minor league contract with the M’s...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Exits with apparent injury

Marquez was removed during the fourth inning of Wednesday's start versus the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. The right-hander allowed five runs across 3.1 frames and left the field with the training staff during the fourth inning. The reason for Marquez's exit remains unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Questionable for training camp

Ellis (pelvis) is making improvement during his rehab but remains questionable for the start of training camp, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Ellis played only four games last year due to ongoing issues with the injury, and he remains in the middle of a long rehab process. Barring setbacks, the defenseman isn't expected to be sidelined too long to begin the year. Once he's ready to play, Ellis will likely command a top-four role.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
UPI News

Bautista Agut tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Wimbledon

June 30 (UPI) -- Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the Wimbledon tennis competition, he announced Thursday on social media. Bautista Agut is the third player from the men's singles draw to exit the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. He was to face Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round Thursday in London.
TENNIS
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Michael Harris: Posts steal in win

Harris went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies. Harris singled in the last run of the game in the seventh inning and added a steal, his second in the last three contests. The rookie outfielder is 6-for-16 (.375) across his last four games, putting his slash line at .327/.351/.509 in 114 plate appearances overall. He's added four steals, three home runs, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored through his first 30 major-league games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench Wednesday

Vaughn isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels. Vaughn went just 1-for-18 with a double, two runs and two RBI in the last five games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the first time since June 8. Gavin Sheets is serving as the designated hitter while Leury Garcia starts in right field.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Tagged with ninth loss

Greene (3-9) took the look against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings. Greene's moments of wildness cost him in the contest -- the first runner who scored against him got aboard on a hit-by-pitch, and both Cubs who crossed the plate in his fourth and final inning reached on a walk. There were also positive takeaways from the rookie's outing -- he racked up 13 swinging strikes among 80 pitches and averaged at least one strikeout per inning for the 11th time in his past 12 starts -- but those weren't enough to prevent him from taking his team-worst ninth loss. Greene has had his share of rookie bumps and bruises this season as evidenced by his won-loss record and 5.72 ERA, but there have also been encouraging signs such as his 11.3 K/9, which ranks fifth-best among qualified major-league starters.
CINCINNATI, OH

