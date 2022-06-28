ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things 4’ Caps 28-Day Viewership At 930M For Now, ‘Umbrella Academy’ Dethrones It On Netflix Top 10

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 closed the 28-day window Netflix uses to measure premiere viewership for its TV series and movies with 930.3 million hours viewed. That is the most for any English-language Netflix series ever and the second largest audience overall behind the streamer’s Korean smash Squid Game , which clocked in 1.6 billion hours viewed over that period.

Because the viewership for the two-episode Vol.2 will be added to that for Vol.1, Stranger Things ‘ final Season 4 tally will become clear in late July but it is not expected to surpass Squid Game.

For the week of June 20, Stranger Things 4 amassed 76.9 million additional hours viewed, which was good for second place after four straight weeks at No.1. The debut of The Umbrella Academy s third season shot up to No. 1 with 124.5M hours viewed. It also lifted Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy. Overall, new and previous seasons of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy took six of the top 7 sports in the Top 10, with Peaky Blinders Season 6 as the only show to be able to squeeze in at No. 5 with 30.4 million hours viewed.

