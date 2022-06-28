Sinclaire Johnson, Donald Scott, Marvin Bracy earn World track berths

Sinclaire Johnson, a five-time high school state champion for Lake Brantley, is now a national No. 1 as a professional runner.

She was the surprise winner of the women’s 1,500-meter run at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. The 24-year-old used a big kick on the final lap to surpass four Olympic veterans with a time of 4 minutes, 3.29 seconds.

Johnson covered the final 300 meters in 43.83 seconds while motoring from fourth to first.

The 2019 NCAA champion for Oklahoma State earned her first team USA berth with the victory. The top three finishers secured berths to the World Championships, which will be held in Eugene, July 15-24. That’s close to home for Johnson, who now trains with the Union Athletics Club program in Portland.

She set the stage for her surprise victory when she ran a career-best 3:58.85 time in the prestigious Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on May 28.

That’s No. 1 nationally for 2022, and seventh-fastest in the world. It ranks Johnson No. 7 on the all-time U.S. list. The only former Florida high schooler who has run faster is Jenny (Barringer) Simpson, the former Oviedo High great. She ran a 3:57.22 time as a pro in 2014 and a 3:57.30 a year later.

Johnson doubled as Florida’s 4A high school state champion in the 800 and 1,600 as a sophomore and junior and added a third 1,600 crown as a senior.

Scott soars

Apopka alum Donald Scott, a 2021 Olympian, will make his third consecutive World Championships appearance as the U.S. champion in the men’s triple jump. He bounced out to 17.07 meters (56 feet) to top two-time Olympic silver medalist and former Florida Gator Will Claye for the national title.

Scott, 30, placed sixth at the 2019 World Championships meet and seventh in the Tokyo Olympics . He has won five USATF championships with indoor titles from 2018-20 and outdoor victories from 2018-19 and 2022.

Bracy bolts in 100

Former Boone High football and track standout Marvin Bracy-Williams Jr., still running strong at 28, equaled his career-best wind-legal time of 9.85 seconds to clinch his first outdoor World Championships berth in the men’s 100-meter dash.

He placed second behind 2020 Olympics silver medalist Fred Kerley, who won the final in 9.77 seconds after clocking a world leading 9.76 mark in his semifinal.

St. Petersburg’s Trayvon Bromell, also a 2020 Olympian, was third at 9.88.

A fourth American, Christian Coleman, also will be in the 100 field as the 2019 world champ.

Bracy, now based in Jacksonville, made the 2016 Summer Olympics in the 100 and 4x100 relay. He also competed twice in World Indoor Championships, including a silver medal showing in the 60-meter dash in 2014.

